Heembeezy And Skilla Baby Bring Menace To "They Wanna See Me"

BYElias Andrews99 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
448ab4cdc046a9c44a724d1773b6b13c.1000x1000x1448ab4cdc046a9c44a724d1773b6b13c.1000x1000x1
This song is going to rattle trunks.

Heembeezy is all about nonchalance. The rapper has a persistent, laid-back flow that makes him sound unbothered on any beat. It's part of his appeal. His vocals mesh well with menacing production and the kind of outsized threats that 21 Savage got famous making. "They Wanna See Me" is the Heembeezy playbook executed perfectly. The song sees the Los Angeles rapper trash-talk his enemies while Skilla Baby matches his metronome delivery. What more could you want?

Some of the bars on "They Wanna See Me" are memorable. There's a bleakness to Heembeezy's first verse, especially when it comes time for him to talk about betrayal within his circle. There's no love lost for anybody, and Skilla Baby keeps things going strong on the second half of the song. Skilla definitely has more expression in his voice, but he manages to maintain the menacing vibe with bars about Derek Jeter and gunplay. He also pulls out an unexpected Amy Winehouse bar. It's exactly what you think it is in terms of subject matter. The real star of "They Wanna See Me," though, is the production. The bass hits so hard, and the drums are so persistent that it lulls the viewer into a nearly hypnotic state. Heembeezy often lives and dies on the strength of his production, and everybody came through on this one.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Skilla Baby Has Goals To Be "The Coldest" On New Album

Heembeezy Flowers Over One Of His Best Instrumentals Yet

Quotable Lyrics:

As soon as that b*tch tell me
That she love me she 'gon see me numb
Police on my a*s the only time you ever see me running
They can't tell me nothing

Read More: Skilla Baby Addresses Jumping Incident

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
2rare c4Songs2Rare, Rob49, & Skilla Baby Collab For Raunchy Club Anthem "C4"1227
iHeart Powerhouse 105.1SongsDaBaby And Skilla Baby Join Forces For Colorful "Judy" Music Video1055
skilla baby free big meechSongsSkilla Baby Ramps Up The Energy & Violence On "Free Big Meech"1266
skilla baby plateSongsSkilla Baby Makes Things Personal On "Plate"1.6K