Heembeezy And Skilla Baby Bring Menace To "They Wanna See Me"

This song is going to rattle trunks.

Heembeezy is all about nonchalance. The rapper has a persistent, laid-back flow that makes him sound unbothered on any beat. It's part of his appeal. His vocals mesh well with menacing production and the kind of outsized threats that 21 Savage got famous making. "They Wanna See Me" is the Heembeezy playbook executed perfectly. The song sees the Los Angeles rapper trash-talk his enemies while Skilla Baby matches his metronome delivery. What more could you want?

Some of the bars on "They Wanna See Me" are memorable. There's a bleakness to Heembeezy's first verse, especially when it comes time for him to talk about betrayal within his circle. There's no love lost for anybody, and Skilla Baby keeps things going strong on the second half of the song. Skilla definitely has more expression in his voice, but he manages to maintain the menacing vibe with bars about Derek Jeter and gunplay. He also pulls out an unexpected Amy Winehouse bar. It's exactly what you think it is in terms of subject matter. The real star of "They Wanna See Me," though, is the production. The bass hits so hard, and the drums are so persistent that it lulls the viewer into a nearly hypnotic state. Heembeezy often lives and dies on the strength of his production, and everybody came through on this one.

Heembeezy Flowers Over One Of His Best Instrumentals Yet

Quotable Lyrics:

As soon as that b*tch tell me

That she love me she 'gon see me numb

Police on my a*s the only time you ever see me running

They can't tell me nothing