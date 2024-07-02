KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz End Six-Project Run On A High Note With “Tapestry”

According to KXNG Crooked, he and Joell Ortiz's friendship will "never" be over.

Earlier this month, KXNG Crooked took to social media to announce that his new album Tapestry with Joell Ortiz would be their last. Of course, this left fans disappointed, but all the more eager to hear what the duo had to offer on their final project. "It’s the final project for me and Joell as a duo but it’s never over for our friendship and business partnerships!" he wrote. "I hope you enjoy and thank you for joining us on this 6 project journey over the past 4 years!!"

It’s now arrived, and despite the unfortunate news, fans are impressed. The project leads with an intro that sets the tone for the rest of the 14-track album with candid rhymes. They then dive into "Born," which features a balance of boastful bars and harsh realities, much like the rest of the album. The project sees the duo lean into themes of reflecting on and growing from one’s past. They even rhyme about passing the lessons they’ve learned along the way down to their children on “Parental Advisory.”

Overall, it’s a solid effort packed with insightful bars that tell an honest story, marking a successful ending to their six-project run. What do you think of KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz's sixth and final project, Tapestry? Which tracks will you be adding to your playlist? Are you disappointed that this is their last release as a duo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

