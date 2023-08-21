KXNG Crooked Drops A Story Of Overcoming Drug Addiction On “TEDDY”

KXNG Crooked is here with another new single called “TEDDY.” Crooked is one of the best lyrical rappers in the rap game period ever since he burst onto the scene in the 1990s. His rhyme schemes, flows, delivery, and attention to detail, are his biggest strengths, making him a technical wonder. To give some more background on the man, he is a signee of Slaughterhouse. The other artists that formed that group are Joell Ortiz, Joe Budden, and Royce Da 5’9″. Additionally, he is the CEO of his own record labels, Dynasty Entertainment and C.O.B. Digital, and the Senior Vice President of Treacherous Records.

On top of all of that, he also has his longstanding and successful solo rap career. He has worked with a whole host of amazing rappers such as Eminem, Tupac, and Snoop Dogg. But, he has also teamed up with current-day artists such as Russ on his EP, Chomp. Now, Crooked is back with a YouTube-only single called “TEDDY.”

KXNG Crooked Goes OFF

On this cut, the emcee is rapping while narrating a story of a boy named Teddy who was born an innocent boy. But as he got older he began to get addicted to drugs such as Percocet, and Lean, among others. He claims that he sat down with “Teddy” and he told his life story. After that, Crooked said he was going to write this song for him because he believed that he can win his battle against addiction. Sure enough, he did, and its a touching but aggressive banger that gets you hyped and feels like you can conquer any inner demons.

What are your overall thoughts on this track, “TEDDY,” by KXNG Crooked? Is this one of his best songs he has ever written? Is Crooked a top 10 lyricist of all time or just in modern-day rap? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

In Newport Beach he was such a bundle of joy Playin' with puzzles and toys He wasn't a troublesome boy Grew up with Mexican nannies under his mother's employ

