KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz
- MixtapesKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Drop Collab EP, "JFKLAX"Two top-tier lyricists from opposite Coasts teamed up for a slick and boastful collection of classic boom-bap and hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Blaze Through Joint Project "Harbor City Season One" Ft. AZ, Lin-Manuel Miranda & MoreThe Slaughterhouse pair continue their collaborative efforts with a new "audio drama series" project.By Erika Marie
- NewsKXNG CROOKED & Joell Ortiz Team Up On Joint Project "Rise & Fall Of Slaughterhouse"This record has been a point of contention between the two rappers and their fellow former Slaugterhouse members, Joe Budden and Royce Da 5'9".By Erika Marie
- NewsKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Are On Their Bully On "Hands Up"KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz are back at it again on "Hands Up (Outlaws)By Aron A.
- NewsKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Absolutely Spaz On "Get Ya MoneyKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz have some fun on a "H.A.R.D." highlight, the Erick Sermon produced "Get Ya Money."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Drop Collaborative Project "H.A.R.D."KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz reunite on their anticipated collaborative effort "H.A.R.D."By Erika Marie
- NewsKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Reflect On Powerful "Lose My Mind"KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz get to reminiscing over some emotional Heatmakerz production on "Lose My Mind."By Mitch Findlay