Enchanting's Dedicated OnlyFans Subscriber Breaks Down In Tears Over Her Passing

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31:
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Big Scarr, Enchanting and Gucci Mane attend 1017 Memorial Day Giveback at Cosmopolitan on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to the subscriber, Enchanting was a "wonderful" individual.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Texas rapper Enchanting passed away at the age of 26. Her untimely death has prompted widespread mourning across the hip-hop community, as countless fans and peers reflect on her life and legacy. The tragedy seemed to strike out of the blue, as just hours before her death was confirmed, it was reported that she was on life support for unknown reasons.

Now, as fans and collaborators continue to share heartfelt statements about the tremendous loss, one of her most committed supporters has spoken out. The man was reportedly a loyal subscriber to the rapper's OnlyFans account and has been overcome with grief by her passing. In a new clip, he discusses the major impact she had on his life and eventually breaks down in tears.

Enchanting's Fans Reflect On Her Life

"[She] was special to a lot of people that a lot of people don't even know about," he explained. "She was wonderful as an individual... I mean... Enchanting was special." As others weighed in on the artist's passing and shared similarly kind words, the man became emotional. With his head down, he began to sob, making it clear that his life wouldn't be the same without her around. For obvious reasons, the clip has left social media users split. Some commenters can't blame him for being so distraught. Others think he should leave this time for her friends and family members to mourn. After all, their connection was likely not mutual.

"Someone take his internet privileges away and take him to a strip club asap wtf," one user writes under No Jumper's Instagram post. "UNC come on now that's enough Internet for you," another says. What do you think of one of Enchanting's loyal OnlyFans subscribers getting emotional while discussing her untimely death? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

