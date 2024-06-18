Mac Lethal Calls Tom MacDonald A "Nazi" In Scathing New Diss Track

2016 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Recording artist Mac Lethal attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Mac Lethal did not hold back.

Mac Lethal is an artist and radio host who has never shied away from going at those who come for him first. Overall, he stands his ground, and you have to appreciate that quality in an MC. In fact, Lethal has found himself at odds with Canadian MAGA rapper, Tom MacDonald. MacDonald is known for his political songs in which he attempts to dismantle the concept of "wokeness," all while spitting some of the cringiest bars put on record. He's been known to diss other artists, particularly those who may disagree with him ideologically.

Well, Mac Lethal has had enough. Just a couple of days ago, he came through and dropped off a new song called "Tom MacDonald Is A Nazi." This track is over seven minutes in length and is broken up in two parts. In the first part, he takes aim at McDonald's ideological views and even has some strong words for the rapper's girlfriend. There are references to Roc-A-Fella and Russell Simmons, although they're a bit too NSFW to repeat. Meanwhile, the second part is more of an ideological takedown of MacDonald.

Mac Lethal Responds To Tom MacDonald

At the end of the track, Mac Lethal invokes Kendrick Lamar's warning on the song "Euphoria." "Maybe your best course/Would be to tread lightly," Lethal says. Given MacDonald's antagonistic nature, it would not be a surprise if he comes through with a response. With a presidential election on the horizon, it wouldn't be surprising to see MacDonald keep up the provocation. As for Mac Lethal, only time will tell whether or not he will have to spring back into action.

Let us know what you think about this diss track from Mac Lethal, in the comments section down below. Are you aware of Tom MacDonald and the music he makes? How do you feel about his music and the emergence of so-called "MAGA" rappers? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

