Lil Tony Official Slides On A New Single "Just For Fun"

Lil Tony Official has been a rapper slowly making waves in the Atlanta rap scene since the 2020 decade began. The 19-year-old spitter has not garnered a lot of run here on the website, but we are looking to change that going forward. We first checked him out as a feature on a Yhapojj song, "SSwerve Geeked" . It was a popular track off the latter's recent album, P.S. F*** You. Lil Tony helped rocket that track to Yhapojj's second spot on his popular song list on Spotify. It is currently up to over 829,000 streams and is growing every day. However, let us focus on the Georgia native's solo material. Lil Tony Official has been hungrier than ever this year, dropping quite often, and he is back with "Just For Fun".

This is the latest release overall from him, as he has put out three projects, as well as a deluxe version to a 2023 album. The former is a series called the Lil Tony Archive, which is three volumes and 49 songs total. Just about a week ago, he released the third one, with features from viral kid rapper Lil RT and Pcf Kari. On "Just For Fun", Lil Tony Official is trying to move toward more detailed works, rather than just party anthems. According to the press release, "['Just For Fun'] delves into more complex themes, demonstrating his evolving perspective and commitment to creating meaningful music". You can definitely hear that, as he talks about dealing with girls just looking to get with him for one-night stand. However, that is just one aspect of it, so check out the song below to hear what else he has to offer.