Twoaym Goes On A Brisk But Memorable Rampage On "Machiavelli" EP

In a recent interview with Matter News, Columbus, Ohio rapper Twoaym expressed that she had been dealing with a lot of negative energy around her. While it was not easy to handle in the moment, she expressed how much she has learned. "When you have somebody around you that’s really not supposed to be around you, God or whatever eternal power will tell you, ‘This person isn’t good for you'. So, I had to get rid of a lot of people who I’m no longer affiliated with. And the people around me now are encouraging me to get better with my anger, with my aggression ". You can tell on Twoaym's newest project, Machiavelli, that the tracks were recorded during this tumultuous time.

Even on the more somber "Interstate 10", Twoaym is still bringing that same anger and rapping with a purpose. However, it is conveyed in a more self-reflective way that adds some diversity to the high-intensity records. Speaking of which, "The Harvest" opens up this 15-minute expedition into Twoaym's mind with tons of personality and it leaves the listener wanting more in the best way possible. It perfectly segways into "Allegiant", which sees her and her new circle of friends rising up through the adversity together. It is perhaps the most triumphant moment on the EP and is poised to be one of Twoaym's next hits. Overall, she demands your attention in convincing fashion on Machiavelli, as her mic presence is that of a 20-year veteran. The beauty in this short offering is that this is just scratching the surface of what she has to offer.