Nate Diaz And Jorge Masvidal Get In Massive Brawl At Press Conference Ahead Of Big Fight

The fighting has started early for Masvidal and Diaz.

Although there won't be a fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for another month, the action was intense during their press conference on Thursday, with Masvidal getting caught up in a rough altercation. Soon after Diaz rushed off the stage without engaging in a ceremonial face-off with his opponent, it all happened in Anaheim. Although it's unclear what triggered it all, we're going to assume it's trash talk. A video of the altercation shows Masvidal smacking a man's hand down before the fistfight broke out.

With one guy falling into the chairs and tipping the entire row over, it looks like the crews of the two fighters were inflicting the most damage on each other. Masvidal is being ordered to be secured by security, although the mayhem looked to last for at least a minute. A member of Diaz's group was once quite loudly chirping at Masvidal, calling him a “b*tch.” After the fight, cooler heads eventually won out. At least that's what we believed, but not before Nate and Jorge saw each other inside and began yelling at one another across a hallway.

Nate Diaz And Jorge Masvidal Brawl At Press Conference

The purpose of the press conference was to announce the revised time and venue for the impending Diaz-Masvidal bout. The presser was held in Anaheim, California. The boxing battle was moved from the Kia Forum in Inglewood to the Honda Center in Anaheim on July 6. The fight was initially set for June 1. The last time the two fighters faced off in the UFC for the first-ever BMF title in 2019, tensions were already quite high. The much-awaited meeting came to an abrupt end when Diaz's eye cut caused a doctor to break up the fight.