Jorge Masvidal And Nate Diaz Scrap MMA Rematch, Will Box Instead

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz with have a boxing match in June as opposed to an MMA rematch. The fight, dubbed "Last Man Standing" will occur on June 1 and be preceded by a multi-city promotional tour. While Masvidal will be coming out of retirement for the fight, the UFC still had to approve it as he is still under contract with them.

"Nate's a dead man walking. I can't wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he's got no shot at beating me. I'm not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe. If he thought our MMA match was bad, this is going to be much worse. I'm going to drown him. I want to put away any talk that him and I are the same, or that the referee saved the day. All of that talk ends June 1. Violence and throwing hands are in both of our bloods but as I proved before, I'm a far superior athlete and I'm a meaner fighter. When June 1 comes I'll put all unanswered questions to rest, live for the world to see," Masvidal said in a statement.

Read More: Jorge Masvidal Calls Conor McGregor A "B*tch," Wants To Fight Him In The Street

Jorge Masvidal Claims Police Were Biased Against Him

Masvidal's retirement was also marked by an ongoing beef with Covington. Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant 17 days after he lost to Covington at UFC 272. Footage of the incident quickly emerged online and Masvidal was charged with two felonies. Furthermore, Covington has claimed Masvidal broke his tooth and gave him brain damage.

However, according to court documents from last April, Masvidal claimed that the Miami Beach Police Department showed "favoritism" towards Covington. According to Masvidal, Covington did not call 911 but a Miami Beach sergeant he trained with. Additionally, Masvidal claimed that when said sergeant arrived, he called in a "Code 3". Code 3 is a police response code for an incident that "is defined as an emergency response determined by factors such as immediate danger to officer or public safety." He also alleges that the unnamed sergeant made calls to individual officers to request their presence. Furthermore, Masvidal claims that in a podcast appearance prior to the incident, Covington said that he "rolls with the Miami Beach Police Department."

Read More: Jorge Masvidal's Dad Arrested After Shooting at Fighter's Home

[via]