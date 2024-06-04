Pat McAfee Apologizes For Out Of Pocket Caitlin Clark Comments: "That’s 100% On Me And For That I apologize."

After a wild rant the former punter is walking back his words.

In response to the criticism, Pat McAfee says he shouldn't have used the term to characterize Caitlin Clark and that he personally apologized to her for the error. "No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening," McAfee said on twitter. "I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe." He adde, "My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize."

After calling Caitlin Clark a "white bitch" during a heated tirade about WNBA coverage on Monday, Pat McAfee, an ESPN broadcaster, is now receiving blowback for the remarks. The "Pat McAfee Show" began with an angry monologue from the former punter for the Indianapolis Colts. He described how tired of hearing people say that the WBNA is becoming more and more popular because of the rookie class that included players like Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Clark. To make his argument, McAfee put on a presentation akin to a game show, highlighting how Clark is outperforming her fellow first-year pros in terms of TV ratings, jersey sales, and attendance.

Pat McAfee Is Sorry After Caitlin Clark DeBacle

In response to the assertions that Clark's race contributes to her notoriety, he said that the fact that she is white is meaningless because numerous other well-known players in the league, like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Kelsey Plum, are all Caucasian. He shockingly said, "I would like the media people that continue to say, 'This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class,'" McAfee said minutes ago. "Nah, just call it for what it is -- there's one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar."