Pat McAfee Reveals How Caitlin Clark Responded To His Apology

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Pat McAfee attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pat McAfee had perhaps the worst take of anyone who commented on Caitlin Clark this week.

Pat McAfee has been a controversial figure over at ESPN. Overall, everyone knows that he doesn't fit the typical ESPN mold. Instead, he is a loud former NFL punter who used to run with the boys over at Barstool. Shows like First Take, Get Up! and NFL Live have real journalists on their programs. However, McAfee is all about the frat boy commentary. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he thought he was making a good point by calling Caitlin Clark a "White B*tch" on live TV.

Of course, the context here is that he was speaking from the perspective of the rest of the WNBA. His comments are already crass, but when you realize the context, his comments are even worse. Ultimately, McAfee is not the guy to be speaking on race relations and how the intersectionality of women's basketball. Having said all of that, he is smart enough to know that his comments yesterday required an apology.

Pat McAfee Apologizes For His Comments

On his show today, McAfee revealed that he reached out to Clark and the Indiana Fever. He noted that he apologized for his comments and that the team told him it was "all good." From there, McAfee said that Clark apparently appreciated his reach out. Although it was ambiguous as to whether or not they spoke directly. It is a tepid response from the Fever, however, given what was said and the ensuing discourse, it's not surprising. It's clear Clark just wants to play basketball and move on.

Let us know how you felt about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though McAfee was doing too much in this instance? Would you have been as forgiving if you were in Caitlin Clark and these comments were made about yourself? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

