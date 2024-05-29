YG Puts "Scandalous" People On Blast As Fans Try To Uncover Who He's Talking About

Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper YG performs onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

There's no predominate theory on who he might be addressing.

YG is fresh off of a new single where he called out other rappers for being weird. The song is fittingly called "WEIRD" and it's the third single from his upcoming mixtape Just Re'd Up 3. The mixtape is part of a series as its name would suggest, but newer fans of the "FDT" rapper will be forgiven if they haven't heard of the trilogy before. The original mixtape dropped all the way back in 2011 and the sequel a few years later in 2013. Both predate his breakthrough project My Krazy Life, which he's celebrating the 10-year anniversary of this year.

Now YG is continuing his recent trend of calling out his contemporaries with a new series of Instagram story posts. The first post called out "scandalous" people and concluded "when yg start trippin tho they gon say he trippin." In the second post he calls out one specific individual, though doesn't mention them by name. He follows that up by saying that he's "slappin sh*t all summer." Fans are mixed on what to make of the posts. Some speculate, or rather joke, that he could be talking about his girlfriend Saweetie. Others think it could be some kind of promotion for his new mixtape that drops next week Check out the posts that have fans theorizing below.

YG's Instagram Story Rant

Some fans suspect that one particular lyric from "Weird" references Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. Drake mentions YG in one of the bars of his diss track and it may not have gone over particularly well. "When it's smoke, don't ever mention my name (mention my name) You gon' have me jeopardizin' my fame, jeopardizin' the gang, jeopardizin' where you hang, n**ga," he raps on the song.

What do you think of YG's new Instagram rant calling out "scandalous" people and claiming he's going to be "slappin sh*t?" Who do you think he might be talking about in the more specific second post? Let us know in the comment section below.

