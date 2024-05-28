Coming Soon: Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Burgundy Crush”

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is making a statement with its upcoming "Burgundy Crush" colorway. This edition highlights the brand's commitment to sustainability, crafted from eco-friendly materials. The sneakers feature a durable gum rubber sole, providing excellent traction and durability. The base of the shoe is made from black leather, offering a sleek and classic look. Also, burgundy leather overlays add a striking contrast, giving the sneakers a rich and bold appearance. The combination of black and burgundy creates a sophisticated color scheme that stands out. Overall, Nike's focus on sustainability is evident in the materials used for the Dunk Low Next Nature.

These shoes are designed with the environment in mind, utilizing recycled and sustainable components. This approach not only reduces waste but also maintains the high quality and performance expected from Nike products. The "Burgundy Crush" colorway is perfect for those who appreciate both style and eco-conscious choices. The blend of black and burgundy leather, along with the gum rubber sole, makes for a versatile and fashionable sneaker. The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Burgundy Crush" is sure to make an impact.

Read More: Air Jordan 14 Golf “Oxidized Green” Gets Mockup Image

"Burgundy Crush" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean black midsole. Also, the upper features a black leather base with burgundy leather overlays and a white Nike Swoosh. Further, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, the sneakers have burgundy insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Burgundy Crush” is going to drop this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 3 OG SP “Diffused Blue” Receives A First Look

[Via]