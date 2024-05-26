Freeway & Jake One Enlist Jadakiss For A "Ringin" New Single: Stream

Once upon a time, Freeway and Jadakiss had beef, but they've since moved on from it in the name of making more amazing music, not depriving fans of it. Moreover, the two lyricists slid over a Jake One beat on their new single "Ringin," which is as tough and bombastic as you'd expect from an East Coast banger. Both MCs deliver confident and energetically delivered verses, and the instrumental's use of boisterous horns, a stark drum break, and occasional warbled synths craft a very lavish and triumphant sound. In fact, Free's spoken quite a bit over the last few months about how rap beef has hurt him at his core, so it's great to see some squashing to make these remarks resonate even further.

As far as the lyrical content, Jadakiss and Freeway speak on a lot of the usual fare: the contrast between street life and industry success, material privileges, facetious spitters, hard work, et cetera. While the bars themselves aren't particularly anything to write home about, they both deliver them in such a characteristic and unique way, whether it's the Philly rapper's aggressive yelps or the near-It Is What It Is cohost's threatening growls, that they hit hard regardless. On the other hand, Jake One's production doesn't switch things up much either, keeping the same drum and horn loops going to provide as much space to the lyricists as possible. Some formulas are just too good to die out.

Freeway & Jake One's "Ringin" Featuring Jadakiss: Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, we're sure that these artists have at least a couple more placements to look forward to in 2024. If not, then we will be content with hearing their current perspectives on the rap game and soaking up that knowledge. If you haven't heard "Ringin" by Freeway, Jake One, and Jadakiss yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video above. Below, you can find some standout bars and the comments section is down there for your takes on the track, as well. As always, for more great music drops around the clock, come back to HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

Was making bags at a stowaway house,

Had to fight through the confusion, had to shoot our way out,

Shout out to all the women holding lead in they blouse,

This street life is an illusion, it's a better way out

