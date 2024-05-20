Rapsody Reveals Tour Dates For New Album, "Please Don't Cry"

Rapsody has announced the tour dates in promotion of her new album, Please Don’t Cry. She'll be traveling across North America and Europe to promote the album and says she's currently working on adding stops in South Africa as well. She made the announcement on Instagram, on Monday.

“A trail of happy tears. Worldwide. I’m so excited to bring this album to you live in North America and Europe, (South Africa we’re working on dates so stay tuned). @nikobrim will also be joining us! I can’t wait to see you! Link in the bio for tickets, VIP packages, and more.” Fans in the comments section were stoked by the news. “IM THERE!!!!!! Maybe twice. Give me a reason to use my passport ma’am! New album is crazy!!!!!!!!!!!!” one user wrote. Others called on her to journey to even more cities.

Rapsody Celebrates Release Of Her New Album

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Rapsody attends "Please Don't Cry" New York Album Last Session on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The new album features collaborations with Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, and several other artists. Of working with Wayne, Rapsody labeled him one of the “GOATs” during a conversation with HipHopDX, last week. “I just wanna say what I say and make it fun,” she said. “But then, he sent his verse, and I was like, ‘I gotta match the level of artistry.’ Like, it’s Wayne! And I ain’t scared to say it, because he’s one of the GOATs. It is what it is. A lot of artists won’t say it. But I’ll say it: I probably wrote my verse like 27 times.” Check out her tour announcement below.

Rapsody Is Headed On Tour

Rapsody previously made headlines, earlier this month, for discussing the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rapsody and her upcoming tour on HotNewHipHop.

