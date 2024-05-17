Kel Mitchell's Daughter Puts Him On Blast For His Viral "Club Shay Shay" Interview

Avatar: The Last Airbender LA Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Kel Mitchell attends Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" world premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kel Mitchell recently accused his ex-wife Tyisha of getting pregnant with other men's children throughout their marriage.

Kel Mitchell's interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay arrived this week, and as expected, it's since managed to make waves. At one point in the interview, for example, he accused his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton of cheating on him throughout their marriage. He alleged that she became pregnant with multiple other men's children while they were together, which she denies.

Hampton fired back in a social media post today, also bringing up her previous allegations of abuse. “Do you remember me catching you with a man?” she also asked, flipping the cheating accusations around on her former spouse. Now, their daughter Allure has addressed his viral remarks, revealing that she's "so disappointed" in him.

Read More: Kel Mitchell Speaks On His Ex-Wife Getting Pregnant By Multiple Men, She Fires Back

Allure Mitchell Calls Her Father Out For Accusing Her Mother Of Cheating

“Dad I honestly don’t understand why you keep putting this out here when I’ve told you men have been contacting me and calling me a sl*t because of my mother. I am your daughter and as a woman, I am so disappointed in you. I’d choose a bear over a man," she wrote in an Instagram comment today. “And my stepdad didn’t change our names to hide us away from you, we’ve talked about this and you know why it was because my mom never wanted my little siblings to feel different than us. You got my brother and I tested to see if we were yours while the dad who stepped up took over the role you let go, please speak the truth.”

Mitchell has yet to respond to Allure's claims. What do you think of Kel Mitchell's viral Club Shay Shay interview? What about him accusing his ex of infidelity? Are you surprised that his daughter Allure took to social media to come to her mother's defense? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kel Mitchell Shares New Details Of Recent Health Scare

[Via]

