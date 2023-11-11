Kel Mitchell Shares New Details Of Recent Health Scare

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chicago-born actor and comedian Kel Mitchell had been hospitalized for an unspecified medical emergency. For obvious reasons, the news sparked concern among his fanbase, as very few details were revealed. Fortunately, his supporters were quickly reassured, as Mitchell took to Instagram shortly after to give them an eagerly-anticipated update. He shared that he was back at home and "on the road to recovery."

He also thanked his fans in his message, telling them their "kindness has been a lifeline." Followers were relieved to hear from Mitchell, and to know he was doing well following the scare. Mitchell had yet to reveal the nature of the hospitalization, however, leaving them to speculate. Now, he's spoken with fans once again, detailing the entire experience, and unveiling the cause for concern.

Read More: Kel Mitchell “Recovering At Home” After Hospitalization

Kel Mitchell Says Bulging Disc Prompted Hospitalization

In a new video, Mitchell's seen in good spirits, appearing to be doing well amid the headlines. He recalls being out shopping when he noticed some troubling symptoms, prompting him to head to the hospital. "Suddenly the whole rooming started spinning," he explains. At the time, he decided to drink some water, assuming he was just dehydrated. "When I did that, the whole right side of my arm and my leg was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow," he describes. "And that's when I panicked. So, I drove myself to the hospital -- I wouldn't advise anybody to do that -- but I was panicking so I wobbled myself to the car."

Upon arriving to the hospital, he failed a series of tests, causing him to have to stay overnight. Luckily, what he assumed was a stroke ended up being something less serious. "What we feared wasn't what it was," he says. "It was actually a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve, mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kel Mitchell Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Good Burger” Icon Worth?

[Via]