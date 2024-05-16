Kel Mitchell Speaks On His Ex-Wife Getting Pregnant By Multiple Men, She Fires Back

Kel Mitchell said on Club Shay Shay that his ex-wife had gotten pregnant by several different men. Mitchell gave Shannon Sharpe an explanation in the updated interview as to why he persisted and how he learned the truth. The actor did not identify his ex-wife, to be clear. Nonetheless, according to public documents, he was lawfully wed to Tyisha Hampton from 1999 to 2005. He is still married to Asia Lee, whom he married in 2012. Mitchell went on to detail his marriage on the podcast.

Mitchell said that after he and his ex-wife had their own kid, he learned about one of the infidelity-related pregnancies. “We had the abortion, but then we had a baby, and she ended up telling me that the baby that was aborted wasn’t mine,” Mitchell alleged. Kel Mitchell concurred with Shannon that his previous marriage was never the same following that discovery. All of this occurred "at the beginning" of the relationship. Mitchell went further into his marriage, and his ex has now responded to the interview.

Read More: Kel Mitchell Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Good Burger" Icon Worth?

Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Responds To Interview, Says “Good Burger” Actor Is Lying

This all occurred while Kel Mitchell was experiencing the pinnacle of his acting career in the early 2000s. He had starred in hit television series, including All That, Kenan & Kel, and Good Burger. Mitchell acknowledges that his hectic schedule prevented him from "having time to really process" his ex-wife's multiple affairs. “It was a lot, it was other times she had gotten pregnant,” Kel Mitchell said. He continued to confirm that his ex-wife got pregnant more than once. His ex-wife has now refuted the claims and called out Kel for lying.

Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife Tyisha Hampton called him out for lying about their relationship in a new post. Hampton says that everything he says is a lie and also brings up allegations that she and her children were abused by the actor. She brought up a myriad of things about Mitchell in her long post. She also asks Mitchell, “Do you remember me catching you with a man?” alleging she caught Kel while they were together. Overall, the situation is developing and getting messier. We will see who is lying and who is telling the truth in due time. Kel Mitchell might have opened up a door he can't close.

Read More: Kel Mitchell's Ex Claims She Found Nick Cannon Wearing Her Cheerleading Uniform For Her Man

[via]