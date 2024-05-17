Kel Mitchell Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans After Accusing Ex-Wife Of Cheating

Kel Mitchell

Kel Mitchell says he's "deeply moved" by all of the support he's received.

Kel Mitchell's Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe dropped earlier this week, and unsurprisingly, it arrived with some now viral revelations. Mitchell accused his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton of infidelity, for example, alleging that she got pregnant with multiple other men throughout their marriage. After the interview came out, Hampton wasted no time, immediately denying the allegations and reiterating her previous abuse accusations. “Do you remember me catching you with a man?” she also asked her former spouse, alleging that he was the one to engage in an extramarital affair.

Mitchell's daughter then chimed in on her father's viral remarks in a few Instagram comments. She admitted that she's "so disappointed," and said she's been receiving hate due to his claims about her mother. According to her, he wasn't telling the truth about her mother or stepfather.

Read More: Kel Mitchell Speaks On His Ex-Wife Getting Pregnant By Multiple Men, She Fires Back

Kel Mitchell Is "Deeply Moved" By Support After Club Shay Shay

Now, as fans continue to react to Mitchell's claims, he's shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. In it, he thanks his followers for all of the support he's received since appearing on Club Shay Shay. “Dear Everyone," it begins. "I am deeply moved by the outpouring of love, personal stories, and breakthroughs you’ve shared after my Club Shay Shay interview. Your support means the world to me. I will continue to pray for you and please pray for me…”

Mitchell went on to share a quote by Christian pastor and author Rick Warren about using one's difficult experiences to help others. He also thanked his current wife Asia Lee for her "unwavering encouragement." What do you think of Kel Mitchell's message to fans? What about him accusing his ex-wife of cheating on him in his Club Shay Shay interview? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kel Mitchell's Daughter Puts Him On Blast For His Viral "Club Shay Shay" Interview

