Tyson Fury's Dad Left Bloody After Violent Per Fight Scrap

Before this weekend's huge bout, Tyson Fury's father, John, headbutted a member of Oleksandr Usyk's entourage. Fury's dad went utterly wild, leaving a bloody mess in his wake. The fight between Fury and Usyk is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, but when the camps of the Gypsy King's fathers met on Monday, they had to get in on the combat. John approached the Ukrainian fighters group, and while "Fury" and "Usyk" yells echoed throughout the room, a chaotic confrontation broke out. John was seen headbutting someone at the front of the group despite being outnumbered.

Security had to keep the opposing sides apart at the hotel where Monday's media event was taking place. After what seemed to be a headbutt, John Fury sustained a cut, and despite his best efforts to clean it up, blood kept coming out. As the people in Usyk's camp yelled "Usyk, Usyk, Usyk," he had to be restrained many times. John was quickly taken away from the scene. He then turned around and yelled, "Show some respect," while blood poured down his face.

Tyson Fury's Dad Had Blood Pouring From His Head

Tyson Fury's dad, John, was asked about what exactly happened that escalated the confrontation shortly after the incident. He explained that "some little idiot" had invaded his personal space, so he was left with no choice. After the emotions died down, John, with a much cooler head, expressed his remorse. "Sincere apologies to everybody involved," John said. "It's just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella."

John continued, "If you come close in a fighting man's space, you're gonna cop for something. What matters to me is respect for my son, but he wasn't showing any of it." John said the blood didn't faze him one but. They are a family of generations of fighters, so it's not supposed to. Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed Heavy Weight Championship on Saturday in Riyadh. Overall, the fight was already tense, but it went to another level today. Thankfully, the fight goes off without any more clashes and a lot less blood outside the ring.

