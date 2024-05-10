Freddie Gibbs Responds To Ex’s Physical Assault Accusations With Alleged Texts

Earlier today, Freddie Gibbs' former partner Jasmine Grenaway took to Twitter/X to accuse him of physical assault. Sharing a photo of a positive pregnancy test, Grenaway revealed that she's expecting. She also posted a photo of various marks and bruises on her body, alleging that she sustained them during a fight with Gibbs.

“Why are y’all acting so confused? I said Freddie Gibbs put his hands on me, which left scars and bruises, then I found out I was pregnant and he won’t help me get the abortion bc he knows the risks due to my medical history of having cervical/ovarian tumors and a laparotomy. Like…," she wrote. At the time, he responded with a vague Tweet, simply writing “The devil is a lie my n***a." Now, he's responded with a series of screenshots, which show an alleged text message conversation between him and Grenaway.

Freddie Gibbs Shares Alleged Conversation With Jasmine Grenaway

One of the messages suggests that she apologized for a "really unfortunate situation" that took place the week prior. It doesn't mention any specifics, though she seemingly added that she doesn't believe it "has anything to do with [his] character as a man." Grenaway also appeared to tell him that their relationship may just be "bad timing," urging him not to feel pressured.

In a separate message, she seemingly apologized for having a "temper," explaining that she's trying to heal from past trauma. Grenaway allegedly said later that she was hoping for a chance to be his friend, telling him she loves him and isn't looking for any drama or beef. "I hate to do this type sh*t but here we go," he captioned one of the screenshots, accusing her of sending some of the messages only days ago. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

