Freddie Gibbs' Ex Accuses Him Of Physical Assault Amid Pregnancy

Freddie Gibbs is currently at the center of some disturbing allegations made by his former partner Jasmine Grenaway. Grenaway shared the allegations on Twitter/X earlier today, first unveiling a photo of a positive pregnancy test. "Happy early Mother’s Day to me! Y’all go tell Freddie Gibbs congratulations," she captioned the post.

She went on to suggest that she had been warned about Gibbs, claiming that she should have listened. “I’m not above mistakes. I’ll admit, I should’ve listened to the warnings from everyone. But, here I am. I’m a real a** b*tch so I’ll take that on the chin. A sucka I am not tho," Grenaway wrote. From there, she posted a photo of various bruises and marks on her body. "Now that that’s out the way, here’s to the more serious part," she added.

Jasmine Grenaway's Allegations Against Freddie Gibbs

“Why are y’all acting so confused? I said Freddie Gibbs put his hands on me, which left scars and bruises, then I found out I was pregnant and he won’t help me get the abortion bc he knows the risks due to my medical history of having cervical/ovarian tumors and a laparotomy. Like…," she alleged. Grenaway then responded to another Twitter user, who told her she should have contacted authorities. According to her, she did. “They literally held me down in a room while I was shouting ‘help, it’s domestic.’ And the police did not hear me. SMH. But I was still able to file charges," she claimed.

Grenaway went on to post a clip of herself, telling followers in her captioned “Here’s some beauty to brighten the day. I hope y’all enjoyed my exposé of my abuser. I’ll handle the rest of the matter privately. I have to focus on my children and my mental health. [kissing face emoji] be back soon.” Gibbs has since seemingly responded to the allegations with a vague Tweet. “The devil is a lie my n***a," he wrote today. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

