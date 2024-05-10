Chance The Rapper Previews New DJ Premier-Produced Single

Chance The Rapper is officially back. While the rapper has released a handful of singles in the past few years he seems to be finally gearing up to drop the long-awaited follow-up to his critically maligned 2019 album The Big Day. He revealed that the album is called Star Line and while details are sparse at the moment fans are mostly just happy to have something to look forward to again. The presumed first single from the record dropped last week and Chance didn't waste any time teasing his next release.

Much like he did with his previous single Chance took to Instagram to drop a teaser for the new song in advance of its release. The track is called "Together" and the teaser also includes the reveal that DJ Premier handled production on the song. In the caption he said "next week: #starline." That caused fans to go on a full on frenzy in the comments. They repeatedly ask if the entire album is dropping next week. But it looks like it'll just be the next single. Elsewhere in the comments fans are hyping up both this release and its predecessor. Check out the preview he shared below.

Chance The Rapper Previews Next Single

Last month, Chance dropped his new single "Buried Alive." The short, lyric-oriented song saw Chance explaining his feelings on fan reactions to The Big Day and being counted out by many rap fans. The track was met with overwhelming positivity from those excited to hear Chance showing off his rap skills once again. The reveal that DJ Premier worked on the newest song has fans thinking Chance may have been previously teasing potential collaborators. If that's true, Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne, and Vic Mensa could all also appear on the forthcoming project.

What do you think of the preview of new DJ Premier-produced music that Chance The Rapper shared to Instagram? Are you looking forward to the release of his new album Star Line whenever it finally releases? Let us know in the comment section below.

