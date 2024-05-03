DaBaby And Skilla Baby Join Forces For Colorful "Judy" Music Video

DaBaby has one of the steepest falloffs of all time. The rapper was everywhere, then nowhere thanks to some polarizing comments and a general refusal to apologize. He's attempting a comeback with the EP Ghetto Superstar: The Intro, and the lead single, "Judy," has already generated a lot of buzz. The single spawned the #JudyChallenge on Instagram and TikTok, and now DaBaby has dropped the official video alongside Skilla Baby. The video delivers on the virality of the song itself, with lots of dancing and goofy expressions from the emcees.

"Judy" is a transparent swing for the fences with regards to landing a summer anthem. The thing is, the music video kind of sells it. The instrumental and the old school sample are infectious, and the visuals match up perfectly. You already know there's going to be lots of twerking. If you didn't, the chorus gives it away: "If that a*s soft, it ain't gotta be big (x3)." The music video throws it back to the 90s, with bright clothes and a Miami bass sound that still sounds fresh. DaBaby is the official director on the video, and it's obvious he was going for a party feel. It works.

DaBaby And Skilla Baby Go Full Miami Bass

DaBaby brings plenty of charisma in front of the camera, spitting his rapid fire verse amidst a sea of dancers. The rapper's lighthearted interactions make it easier to overlook the fact that he's rapping about taking out his ops. "I can't even imagine a n**ga runnin' down on me," he spits with an upbeat delivery. "I get to openin' up fire, n**ga better not get hit, b*tch." The guest verse from Skill Baby is a much smoother match for the instrumental, but "Judy" didn't go viral because of the bars. It wen viral because it's a catchy and colorful.

