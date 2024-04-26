G-Eazy "Remeets" His Fans On Obscurely Released Single "The Road Back"

G-Eazy has been ramping up the production in 2024 with a couple of loosies on YouTube, as well as singles on streaming. The California artist has not always been viewed in a positive light for his "corny" raps. Listeners were especially calling him out just about two and a half weeks ago for his recent offering "Femme Fatale." The nearly NSFW track featuring Coi Leray and Kaliii was highly criticized for feeling outdated and the performances being underwhelming. But G-Eazy might be winning some of those haters back with a newly released single "The Road Back."

If the title suggests anything it is that Eazy is looking to get back into his bag and deliver some heat. That is exactly what "The Road Back" is, as Young Gerald is essentially reintroducing himself to the audience. He gets pretty lyrical on this record, and it goes over well, as he raps with a lot of charisma and hunger. However, this track is not easy to track down unfortunately.

Listen To "The Road Back" By G-Eazy

It is not available on streaming, or even Soundcloud. Instead, it is on YouTube. But even when you go onto G-Eazy's page, it is nowhere to be found. In this instance, you need to head over to Reddit and the link will be available there. Fans have been showing the track a lot of love, saying, "Young Gerald is back baby!" Another adds, "I'm here rooting for his comeback!!"

