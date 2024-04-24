Victor Wembanyama Is Up For Two NBA Awards After Sensational Rookie Season

Victor Wembanyama had an incredible rookie season. The French Phenom had massive expectations after he was selected no. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs. Despite those expectations, Wemby showed that he really is the next big thing in the NBA. His combination of size and skill has never been seen before. Imagine if Kevin Durant was 6 inches taller and also protected the rim like Rudy Gobert. That is what Wembanyama has shown in his rookie season. The Spurs were terrible once again, but they might have the brightest future in the league solely because of Big Vic.

Now it's awards season in the NBA. As the playoffs continue to roll on, the NBA is preparing to give out its major awards to players and coaches. The finalists for the awards are now set, and Victor Wembanyama will be up for two of them. Wemby is a finalist for Rookie of the Year along with OKC’s Chet Holmgren and Charlottes Brandon Miller. Additionally, Big Vic is a Defensive Player of the Year finalist alongside his countryman Rudy Gobert for Minnesota and Miami’s bam Adebayo.

Victor Wembanyama Is Up For ROTY and DPOY

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 14: Victor Wembanyama (not in uniform) and David Duke Jr. #7 of the San Antonio Spurs cheer after a dunk against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Frost Bank Center on April 14, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama is almost guaranteed to win Rookie of the Year. Chet Holmgren had an impressive rookie season, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder reach the No. 1 seed in the West. Brandon Miller had good stretches for a bad Charlotte Hornets team. Wemby eclipsed every rookie. The ROTY race shouldn’t be close. Wemby definitely deserves a DPOY shout. He would probably win the award if the Spurs had a better record. His defensive stats were better than Gobert and Adebayo. The fact that he is up for Defensive Player of the Year after his rookie season should tell you everything you need to know about Wemby.

With a 22-60 record, the San Antonio Spurs are likely to secure an early pick in the 2024 NBA draft. It's crucial for the team to build around Wembanyama, who has already established himself as one of the league's top players. The Spurs can’t afford to squander his talent while he's on his rookie contract. Anticipate the Team to make strategic moves this summer, aiming to bolster their roster for a playoff push in the upcoming season.

