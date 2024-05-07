Shannon Sharpe Says Victor Wembanyama Will Be NBA MVP In 3-Years

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 09: NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe interacts with fans from the sideline prior to the home opener game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe has big expectations for the Spurs star.

Victor Wembanyama has been named the unanimous rookie of the year and received his much-deserved award. The French big man more than lived up to the enormous expectations that he had. Wembanyama finished the season averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. He was a force on both ends, and the future looks exceptionally bright for Wemby and the San Antonio Spurs. Active players and folks covering the league are all in on Wemnby's talent. This morning on First Take, Shannon Sharpe declared that the league would essentially belong to him in just a couple of years.

During a segment, Sharpe and his partner in crime, Stephen A. Smith, discussed Victor unanimously winning the Rookie of the Year award. Both pundits said it was a no-brainer and had glowing praise for how good he was in his rookie season. Shannon Sharpe then declared that Wemby would easily be an MVP of the league in the next few years. To Shannon Sharpe, it's a foregone conclusion that Victor will be the best player in the league pretty soon.

Shannon Sharpe Claims Victor Wembanyama Will Be MVP By Age 23

Even though the Spurs added Wemby, they finished the season with just as bad a record, which earned them the number one pick to draft the Frenchmen. The only thing holding Wemby back from dominating the league is the team around him. If San Antonio can add some solid pieces and another All-Star quality player around Wemby, then the skies are the limit. All in all, Wembanyama will almost certainly be an MVP one day, and it might be sooner than you think.

