Diddy Allegations: Model Jade Ramey Denies Sex Worker Claims

While Diddy's denial of the various allegations against him have been few and far between, other folks involved in these alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuits, among other crimes, are speaking out much more directly. He stands by his claim of innocence as affected targets take strong stances, including those who Diddy stands accused of hiring as sex workers. Moreover, these claims named Daphne Joy, Yung Miami, and one Jade Ramey, a model who popped up in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' $30 million lawsuit against Sean Combs. Ramey denied these claims outright via her publicist Eve Sarkisyan to Entertainment Tonight according to RadarOnline, accusing the public of undue scrutiny for amicable bonds.

"Yes, I dated someone," Jade Ramey expressed concerning her ties to Diddy. "Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made. How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.

Read More: Diddy Shares “Victory” Music Video, Consisting Of Him Being Chased By Cops, Amidst Controversy

Jade Ramey Denies Being Diddy's Sex Worker

"We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment," she went on. "I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time." Even though this contains no direct defense of Diddy or his alleged actions, other celebrities have come forward to do so. One of these is Akon, who said that he's praying for him along with a claim that the public will learn many secrets this year. Still, it's important to note that these remain allegations on either side, and with no charges on the table at press time, there's really no telling where it will exactly go.

Meanwhile, others like Ray J think that the Bad Boy executive's circle needs to fully understand these accusations before taking a stance. Folks could interpret this message either way, but no matter how you slice it, the explosive nature of these claims certainly tampers with measured reflection and research. Hopefully a due and fair legal process for this all to clear up will aid in this matter. For more news and the latest updates on the Diddy situation, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Rappers Who Have Shared Wild Diddy Stories

[via]