Cardi B Speaks On Her Real Net Worth & Her Issues With Making Music Today

Cardi B's on quite the press run recently, as it looks like she will finally drop her long-awaited sophomore studio album sometime soon. After all, she's dropped a couple of singles, high-profile features, and remixes in the last few months, most recently of which was the track "Enough (Miami)." But the Bronx superstar also has a lot to look back on when it comes to her career, and a lot of explaining to do when it comes to her relationship with music. Moreover, during a recent interview on 360 With Speedy, she reflected on her financial success and what her issues are with music today. "Uh... Jesus Christ," the 31-year-old answered when asked about whether her reported $80 million net worth is accurate. "I made a lot of money, I made a lot of money.

"I feel like I've actually passed almost doing $80 million," Cardi B went on. "Like, I make a lot of money, I make a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money. But I also got a lot, a lot of bills. Like you said, your family, right? I take care of all these -– I'm helping a lot, I'm not gonna say I take care. I help a lot of my friends and I help a lot of my family and everything. I have no choice [but to help]. How can I say no and I'm buying Birkins? I don't like [helping] when I feel like they're playing with me. Because it's like, 'Alright, if you're so broke, if you're really going through some s**t, I just seen you outside.' I remember when I was broke, I was never outside.

Cardi B Speaks On Being Worth More Than What The Internet Says

"Like, I just seen you buy some designers," Cardi B continued. "Even when I was a stripper and I had times that I struggled, I was not buying none of that s**t. So it's just like, when I feel like I'm being played with, it's like, 'Alright... Don't play with it.' No, [I don't say no]. Barely. Sometimes, it's like... that s**t don't make no sense." "I have a couple of problems with music," she added later in the conversation. "I feel like I don't like nothing. That's one of my things. Because I record a song, I love it, two days later, I'm over it. To be honest with you, I don't really like anything that's out right now. I listen to music that came out 8, 10, 20, 30 years ago.

Bardi On Her Issues With Music Today

"Maybe I'm just so into breaking things down now," Bardi shared. "You know, where you overanalyze everything, your music and other people's music, that I don't know what I like anymore. Also, it's just not as fun anymore. Like, when you go to the booth, or when you record, you're just having fun, you creating. Now, it just be feeling like it's a pressure. When I did... I call it 'C**ty,' because we named it 'C**ty' originally. I was having fun, I had fun recording it, I had fun doing the video. When it came out, Jesus Christ, I was like, 'Damn! Hold up, I just came back, y'alls going too rough on me!' I gotta get that off my mind because that's what f**ks s**t up." For more on Cardi B, stay up to date on HNHH.

