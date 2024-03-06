Ty Dolla $ign Reveals "VULTURES" Listening Experience In San Francisco, Leaving Fans Asking About "VULTURES 2"

Just hours after Kanye West announced a listening event for VULTURES 1 in Phoenix on March 10, Ty Dolla $ign has more news for fans. The "sidekick" revealed on his Instagram that one more location has been booked two days before their Rolling Loud performance. VULTURES will now be coming to the Bay Area, aka San Francisco, for a "listening experience" at the Chase Center. Of course, that is the new home of the Golden State Warriors. However, this news has fans biting their nails.

The reason for that is because VULTURES 2 has had little to no news around it. Fans in the comments section of Ty's post are fearing for the worst, as many die-hard supporters of Ye do. "Can’t Wait For Vultures 2 Next Year 🗣️," one person writes. Another chimes in, "so vol 2 got pushed back, great 🥰"

Fans Are Assuming The Worst

It will certainly be interesting to see how this all plays out in the next 48 hours or so. We have gotten very minimal updates on the progress of the album. French Montana is one of the few who have commented on the record. He provided people with a behind the scenes look video of the two creators working on some of the tracks.

