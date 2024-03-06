Halle Bailey Shares Snippet Of New Single And Reveals Its Release Date

Earlier this year Halle Bailey gave birth to her first child. She and DDG had a son who they named Halo and who is already garnering some clout of his own through pictures shared to the Instagram account they made for him. Her pregnancy was kept secret for much of its duration though fan speculation ran rampant for months leading up to her eventual delivery date. But as soon as she had her baby fans began to wonder when she would be getting back to her music career.

Today fans got their answer as she officially announced the release date of a song she's already been teasing. The track is called "In Your Hands" and fans will get to hear the full thing on March 15. For now, she treated her followers to a snippet of the song. She shared 30 seconds of the track in a video on twitter soundtracking some behind the scenes footage from her recent Essence cover shoot. Fans in the comments are clearly enjoying the taste they got of the song and looking forward to the full thing. Check out the snippet and the fan reactions to it below.

Halle Bailey Shares Teaser Of Her New Song

For much of her career, Halle made music as a duo alongside her sister Chloe. But last year they both broke off into their first ever solo ventures. Chloe came first when she dropped her debut solo album In Pieces. She recruited Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future to appear on the project. Despite their inclusions the album under-performed commercially.

Halle dropped her debut solo single "Angel" last year. The track has racked up more than 15 million streams on Spotify since it was first released and even netted her a Grammy nomination for best R&B Song. What do you think of the new snippet Halle Bailey shared? Are you looking forward to hearing the full song later this month? Let us know in the comment section below.

