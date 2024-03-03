Xavier Worthy Breaks NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Record

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy set a new record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, clocking in at 4.21 seconds with the final run of Saturday's wide receiver and quarterback workouts. Worthy, who was expected to be the fastest man at the combine, ran a 4.24 in his first attempt. However, he was able to make John Ross III's 2017 record by 0.01 seconds on his second attempt.

"I just broke the record. It still doesn't feel real. Man, just a blessing to be able to do this in front of all these fans, with all these peers I'm with," Worthy said. Worthy started 39 games in three years at Texas and left the school fourth in career receiving yards. Draft analysts rank him a low top-ten at his position and project him to be a late first-round or early second-round pick next month.

Tom Brady Runs Faster 40-Yard Dash Than His Combine Time

However, Worthy is not the only person improving their 40-time. In a recent shoot with his NoBull company, 46-year-old Tom Brady ran the 40-yard dash. However, when overlaid with footage from his 2000 NFL Combine outing, it turns out Brady was faster at 46 than he was at 22. Brady's time was clocked at 5.12 and 5.18, both faster than his 5.28 time in 2000. Brady's business partner joked that if he had run that time in 2000, he would have gone much earlier than the sixth round.

However, Brady isn't the only person running exceptional 40-yard times. Footage emerged appearing to back up Katt Williams' claim on Club Shay Shay suggesting that he can run a sub-4.50 40-yard dash. In the video, Williams is seen running the 40-yard dash in 4.47. That's the same time that first-round pick Sauce Gardner ran in 2022. It appears that Williams wasn't kidding about keeping himself in good shape. This was later used by Williams' fans, who mocked Kevin Hart for injuring himself running the 40-yard dash.

