Joe Burrow Marks May For Injury Recovery

Joe Burrow has laid out plans for his timetable to return from injury. "I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything. Over the next month [to] month and a half, we'll kind of decide all those things. I can lift basically normally now, which I'm excited about. So the next two months, I'll basically be just doing what I've done for the last couple of years Just the 12 weeks of extra work in the rearview." Burrow told ESPN on Sunday.

Burrow, who started the 2023 season with a lingering injury, was ruled out for the season after 10 games. It was later revealed that he had suffered a ligament tear. A once hopeful Bengals season fell apart without him and the team finished 9-8. They will pick at No. 18 in next month's NFL draft. After tagging Tee Higgins, the Bengals' biggest draft needs are on the O-Line and adding young depth at receiver.

Read More: Johnny Manziel To Boycott The Heisman Awards In Support Of Reggie Bush

Xavier Worthy Breaks NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Record

Meanwhile, history was being made at the NFL Combine. Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy set a new record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, clocking in at 4.21 seconds with the final run of Saturday's wide receiver and quarterback workouts. Worthy, who was expected to be the fastest man at the combine, ran a 4.24 in his first attempt. However, he was able to make John Ross III's 2017 record by 0.01 seconds on his second attempt.

"I just broke the record. It still doesn't feel real. Man, just a blessing to be able to do this in front of all these fans, with all these peers I'm with," Worthy said. Worthy started 39 games in three years at Texas and left the school fourth in career receiving yards. Draft analysts rank him a low top-ten at his position and project him to be a late first-round or early second-round pick next month.

Read More: Caleb Williams Compares Himself To Aaron Rodgers, Haters Tear Him Apart

[via]