Joe Burrow Debuts New Short Hairdo

The very ruffle-able hair of Joe Burrow is gone for the time being as the Bengals QB debuted a shorter version of his usual cut during media availability this week. "You're looking at it, I don't even know what to tell people," Burrow said when asked what kids should ask for if they wanted to emulate the cut. "When you have a game like that on Sunday," Burrow followed up when asked how he knows it's time for a new cut.

The Bengals are widely expected to once again be AFC contenders this year. However, they fell face-first out of the gate as they got stomped 24-3 by the Browns. It came after Ja'Marr Chase had hilariously called the Browns a "bunch of elves". However, it was a slap in the face for one of the hottest teams in football over the past two seasons. Obviously, for their quarterback, it signaled a need for a change. The Bengals will look to right the ship as they welcome the Ravens to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Burrow Signs Massive Extension

What made the result sting even more was that Burrow had signed his record-breaking extension a day before. His new deal is a five-year, $275 million extension with $219.01 million guaranteed. The deal surpasses those of Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson, all signed this summer and all briefly the biggest in NFL history. "This is where I want to be. This is where I want to be my whole career. We're working toward making that happen. You've seen what the front office has done and what Zac [Taylor] has done in their time here. I'm a small part of that [and] I'm excited to be a part of that. I'm going to keep playing well. I feel great about the organization and everybody in the locker room and in the coaching staff. [The contract] is the icing on the cake to me. I'm just excited to be out here," Burrow told reporters.

"He's a motivated player, he's a motivated teammate, he's a motivated leader," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin. "He puts the time in to make sure that he is ready to go and then he drives others to be ready to go. So all the things we liked about him from the very start have been true and he's kept that up." Burrow also entered the season with the second-best odds to win MVP. He threw for just 82 yards in the season opener.

