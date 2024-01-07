Karlissa Saffold Claims Katt Williams Wanted Her To Star In "Next Friday"

Karlissa Saffold has claimed that Katt Williams "shouted her out" in his Club Shay Shay interview and that he wanted her to play the role of D'Wana in Next Friday. Saffold said that she turned down the role because of the outfit they wanted her to wear. The role was eventually played by Tamala Jones. Saffold's comments appear to stem from fans telling her that she should have played D'Wana

However, people are already calling cap on Saffold's claims. "Man cap I didn’t hear him say blueface momma or the name Karlissa," one person argued. "Katt never said that I watched the whole 3 hour interview twice 😂," agreed another. "LIES...KATT NEVER SAID THAT YOU HAD A POSSIBLE ROLE IN FRIDAY 😫," a third added. Williams did not appear to reference Saffold in his wide-ranging interview. While Williams may have privately told Saffold about Next Friday, he did not appear to say anything to that regard on camera.

Read More: Blueface & Megan Thee Stallion Have Karlissa Saffold's Blessing As He Follows Houston Hottie On IG

Katt Williams Runs 40-Yard Dash

Meanwhile, Williams has been following up on many of his own claims from his viral interview. Footage has emerged appearing to back up Katt Williams' claim on Club Shay Shay suggesting that he can run a sub-4.50 40-yard dash. In the video, Williams is seen running the 40-yard dash in 4.47. That's the same time that first-round pick Sauce Gardner ran in 2022. It appears that Williams wasn't kidding about keeping himself in good shape.

However, fans used the video to further the beef between Williams and Kevin Hart. The actor and comedian took to social media in August 2023 to post a few videos of himself rolling around in a wheelchair. According to Hart's video, he tore his torn lower abdomen and torn abductors while attempting to outpace former NFL star Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash. Ridley played eight seasons in the NFL between 2011 and 2018. Hart was reportedly sidelined for about six weeks thanks to the injury.

Read More: Kevin Hart Shares Bizarre Story About Smoking With Snoop Dogg On Soul Plane Set

[via]