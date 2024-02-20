Texas Voting Registration Prank Targets Drake, 50 Cent, And More

2024 is an election year, and the change brewing in the air around us is hard to deny. Though many artists prefer to keep their focus on their artistry as often as possible, some have become politically active in recent years, using their platforms to influence fans on who's worth voting for in their opinion. For his part, Drake isn't an overtly political lyricist, but he did find himself caught up in some Texas election drama along with 50 Cent, Chris Brown, and some other creatives this month.

As The Houston Chronicle previously shared, a number of entertainers were falsely registered to vote in the Lone Star State using the same address. The outlet obtained documents from the Harris County Tax Assessor's Office, listing Drizzy, Fif, The Game, Breezy, and Trey Songz as eligible to vote on August 15th, 2023. The prankster behind the scheme said all five men lived at a "beige $300,000 house in a modest new development," and signed papers acknowledging their crimes could be penalized with "up to one year in jail, a fine up to $4,000, or both."

Read More: Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Funded Entire "Final Lap" Tour Himself

Drake Lives with 50 Cent, Chris Brown, and Other Artists in Texas According to Falsified Documents

None of the MCs involved cast a ballot in the 2020 election, but as XXL notes, Texas federal law allows people to register to vote in the state without a driver's license, ID, or Social Security Number. So long as full legal names and birth dates are accurate, the process is likely to be approved, as demonstrated here.

Though the situation is mildly concerning, Drake isn't letting himself get caught up in things that are out of his control. Rather, the father of one continues to make his generous spirit felt while on the road with J. Cole promoting 2023's For All the Dogs. Besides that, the Canadian is also working with Yeat again, this month reuniting for a joint effort called "As We Speak." Tap into that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Yeat & Drake Team Up Again On New Single "As We Speak": Stream

[Via] [Via]