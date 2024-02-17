Adam22 Gives NLE Choppa Some NSFW Flowers For His Recent Thirst Trap

Adam22 is chronically online, and his Internet interactions with rappers and other celebrities are often a doozy to witness. This time around, though, it's for much more bizarre and clowned-upon reasons, so maybe it's not something to boast about too openly. Moreover, he recently offered some NSFW comments for a recent thirst trap that NLE Choppa published to his social media pages. "That's a killer c*ck outline you got there my boy, keep up the good work," the No Jumper host wrote. It isn't the first time this week he makes a lewd comment about another celebrity, but that's just the antics he chooses to pursue.

Of course, we can't pretend like NLE Choppa is that much more mature when compared to Adam22. After all, he was the one who shared this snap with the world, and there's a lot of instances of him tapping into his sexuality in an unfiltered way. But that's not everything that the Memphis MC engages in online, as he also will stick up for his contemporaries in the game whenever warranted. For example, he recently defended Drake following Yasiin Bey's comments about him making pop music, not hip-hop.

On the other hand, Adam22 is pretty outspoken within hip-hop for better or worse, especially when it comes to more personal and provocative topics. He recently called out Juice WRLD's ex-girlfriend Ally Lotti for allegedly leaking their sex tape, but social media users noticed something odd. Adam's wife Lena The Plug gave Lotti a paid promotion the next day, so clearly it wasn't enough of an issue to interrupt the bag. Whether this is warranted or not, it was a curious way of handling the situation and showing a double-edged sword.

Meanwhile, Choppa is still dropping heat and aims to continue his prolific run into 2024. His recent short project with DJ Booker, The Chosen Ones, has a couple of banger highlights if you're a fan of his style. Let's see what other antics these two get into for the rest of the year, and whether there's any more praise to give. For more news and the latest updates on Adam22 and NLE Choppa, check back in with HNHH.

