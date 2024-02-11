Post Malone Admits Super Bowl Performance Makes Him "Very Nervous"

Post Malone says his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl is “nerve-wracking” and that he is “very nervous” about it. Speaking with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis, he discussed what he's expecting from his performance of “America the Beautiful” at the game.

“I’m excited. It’s just fun and super-epic to be able to go out and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before," he said. “I’m just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got. My dad told me, ‘You’ll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.’ Do it your way and do it with love.”

Read More: Post Malone And Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Becomes The First RIAA Double-Diamond Certified Single

Post Malone Speaks At A Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Post Malone speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

This year's Super Bowl will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Malone revealed that, despite being a Cowboys fan, he has a Chiefs tattoo. As for how he ended up with the ink, he lost a bet with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. "We played beer pong, me, Mahomes and Kelce, and I said, 'If y'all beat me right now, I will get this KC tattoo with their autographs,'" he shared. "And we had a tattoo artist there for some reason. And then I had to walk away from the table and get it forever on my body."

Post Malones Discusses The Super Bowl

In addition to Malone's performance of “America the Beautiful," Usher will be taking the stage during the iconic Halftime Show. TMZ reports that he'll be bringing Alicia Keys along with him. Be on the lookout for further updates on Post Malone on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Post Malone Lights Up Brand New Las Vegas Venus For New Year's Show

[Via]