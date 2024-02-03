Wack 100 Documentary Axed From WSHH After His Defamation Claim

If you didn't already hear, WorldStarHipHop released a documentary on Wack 100 a couple of days ago about how he is allegedly a snitch. We knew that he wouldn't be very happy about this, but it seems like this will pose much stronger legal ramifications. Moreover, WSHH took the video down after the music executive hit them with a defamation claim and filed to resolve this in court. In the video below, you can see exchanges between both teams and his inner circle that detail some of the motions, responses, motivations, and refutations. Overall, it looks like we might have another tattletale case on our hands in the hip-hop world.

However, given the back-and-forth between these camps and WSHH's prompt removal, this might just be a quick damages settlement. While we can't say for sure, we'd predict that there's enough pull to steer this in a favorable outcome for Wack 100. But he's got so much going on right now that maybe this isn't the headache we see it as; just another bag chase. For example, he's made a lot of claims about another video, but this one is an alleged one of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez that he warned her about potentially ruining her.

Wack 100 Moves Against WSHH For Defamation, They Pull Doc On His Alleged Snitching

Of course, there's no real confirmation or evidence of any of this, so we can only wait for time to tell whether something will come of it. Still, folks likely know that the rap manager has a tendency to speak on others' goings-on just as much as his own. Most recently, he contributed to conflicting stories about an altercation between Offset and 42 Dugg, with the latter maintaining that the former did not rob him successfully. It seems innocuous, but considering Wack 100's ties in the game, it could always lead to shifting and conflicting loyalties and business partnerships.

Meanwhile, not even personal lives and relationships are safe from this ever-persistent magnifying glass. The California native is also pretty involved in Blueface and Chrisean Rock's romance (or lack thereof, sometimes), defending his client against the former Baddies star. Surely, this axed WSHH documentary won't discourage him from being so vocal. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Wack 100.

