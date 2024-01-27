Sexyy Red Shows How She Treats Thirsty Men In Hilarious New Skit

Sexyy Red is no stranger to being a major presence online. She was one of the most talked about artists in all of music in 2023. Fans online debated both the merits of her music and many of the real life antics she went through. She's currently in the midst of a pregnancy the she first revealed to the public in a photoshoot alongside SZA last year. Earlier this month she shared pictures from her baby shower. Like much of what she does it was a pretty NSFW affair.

Now she's taken to Twitter once again to flex her acting skills. Calling it acting may be a bit of a stretch, but she does play a role in a sketch set to one of her own songs. "This how you gotta do ah thirsty ngga" she captions the video of the skit. In the clip itself she responds with increasing physical violence upon finding a man repeatedly engaging in thirsty behavior. It escalates from a slap to a punch to a full on chokehold throughout the clip. In the comments fans were unsurprisingly cracking up over the clip and it's racked up more than 500k views since it was first posted. Check out the new skit for yourself below.

Sexyy Red Gets Violent In New Comedy Skit

Sexyy Red was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2023. She collaborated with a number of high-profile artists. She released songs with Drake, SZA, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, Chief Keef, Latto, Summer Walker, and many more. While that volume of releases may slow down as she gives birth to her baby, Red probably isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Earlier this month Sexyy Red released a new version of her son "Bow Bow Bow." The remix featured a verse from Chrisean Rock who used the opportunity to take shots at Blueface. That fit in with the subtitle of the song "F My Baby Daddy" though Rock doesn't appear to have stuck to those claims. What do you think of Sexyy Red's new twitter skit? Let us know in the comment section below.

