Sexyy Red Shows How She Treats Thirsty Men In Hilarious New Skit

Red made for a few standout moments in the short clip.

BYLavender Alexandria
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Sexyy Red is no stranger to being a major presence online. She was one of the most talked about artists in all of music in 2023. Fans online debated both the merits of her music and many of the real life antics she went through. She's currently in the midst of a pregnancy the she first revealed to the public in a photoshoot alongside SZA last year. Earlier this month she shared pictures from her baby shower. Like much of what she does it was a pretty NSFW affair.

Now she's taken to Twitter once again to flex her acting skills. Calling it acting may be a bit of a stretch, but she does play a role in a sketch set to one of her own songs. "This how you gotta do ah thirsty ngga" she captions the video of the skit. In the clip itself she responds with increasing physical violence upon finding a man repeatedly engaging in thirsty behavior. It escalates from a slap to a punch to a full on chokehold throughout the clip. In the comments fans were unsurprisingly cracking up over the clip and it's racked up more than 500k views since it was first posted. Check out the new skit for yourself below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's Mystery Man Unveiled

Sexyy Red Gets Violent In New Comedy Skit

Sexyy Red was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2023. She collaborated with a number of high-profile artists. She released songs with Drake, SZA, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, Chief Keef, Latto, Summer Walker, and many more. While that volume of releases may slow down as she gives birth to her baby, Red probably isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Earlier this month Sexyy Red released a new version of her son "Bow Bow Bow." The remix featured a verse from Chrisean Rock who used the opportunity to take shots at Blueface. That fit in with the subtitle of the song "F My Baby Daddy" though Rock doesn't appear to have stuck to those claims. What do you think of Sexyy Red's new twitter skit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's 2023 Features, Ranked

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.