21 Savage "american dream" Hits No. 1 On Apple Music, He Asks Fans About Poop Bar

21 Savage's new album american dream is off to a pretty great commercial start, reaching the No. 1 spot on Apple Music's album charts. As such, the project is streaming very well, with plenty of tracklist highlights, lyrical gems, and layered instrumentals to dive into. We'll see whether it keeps this performance up for the remainder of the year, and for the rest of his career in the game. Moreover, it's still pretty early to call, but there's a good chance folks will look at this as the ultimate Slaughter Gang album. Regardless of whether it lives up to these expectations over time, he should be very happy and proud right now.

Not only that, but this also contributes to other recent commercial metrics by which american dream is doing great. For example, HITS Daily Double recently reported the first week sales projections for the album, which might become 21 Savage's biggest solo debut. Furthermore, it's on pace to sell up to 150K first week; his last solo studio effort, i am > i was, sold 131K first week. If you're curious, the 31-year-old's collab albums between that project and this new one– those being 2020's SAVAGE MODE II with Metro Boomin and 2022's Her Loss with Drake– sold 171,000 and 404,000 units first-week, respectively.

21 Savage's New Album Hits No. 1 On Apple Music

However, all this success and pretty good reviews and reactions so far don't mean that the american dream can't change. 21 Savage recently took to Instagram to ask fans whether he should change a bar on the Young Thug collab "pop ur s**t" that is a little bit too on-brand with the song's title. "Im happy yall like it, yall want me to change the poop bar?" he expressed on the social media platform. Another line that's buzzing online right now is the alleged diss against Gunna on the track "letter to my brudda."

21 Might Change A Bar Or Two On american dream

Commercial success and potentially new lyrics aside, what did you think of american dream? Would you agree with folks like Kai Cenat that it's at least an eight out of 10 or did 21 miss the mark a bit? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on 21 Savage, log back into HNHH.

