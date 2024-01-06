NLE Choppa And DJ BOOKER Bring A Murderous Sound To "Mem"

One of the best qualities of NLE Choppa is his technical ability. He may not be the most thought-provoking lyricist, but that is not the type of music he makes. The established star Memphis rapper brings head-knocking trap bangers. Out of all of the artists from that city, he is near the top of the heap.

He is bringing some of his patented energetic performances to a new project. For this one, he teamed up with a close buddy of his, DJ BOOKER, for a seven-song offering. The Chosen Ones does not really feature a theme, just tracks that you can catch a vibe from. A song we feel you should be paying attention to is "Mem."

Listen To "Mem" By NLE Choppa And DJ BOOKER

This is the lead single for the tape and it features some heavy and dark piano keys from BOOKER. Choppa comes in on a mission to rap as fast as he can. However, he sounds coherent with the devilish production in the background. This song is a year old, but we never got to give it its proper shine. Check out the music video for it above.

What are your initial thoughts on this new song, "Mem," by NLE Choppa and DJ BOOKER? Is this the best song from The Chosen Ones, why or why not? Does this track have the beat on the record? Do you think this will be a memorable project for NLE? How will he perform in 2024? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around NLE Choppa and DJ BOOKER. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't f*** with the snakes, but it's some on my collar (Some on my collar)

And if he want a problem, bullets hit his partner

Catchin' plays in the field, Polamalu (Yeah, yeah)

N****, he ain't dumb, he ain't take nothin' from me (Boom)

Wish a f*** n**** would take my money

Exotic my runtz, this s*** is not crummy

