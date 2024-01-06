Is Big Boi Making New Music? Rapper's Latest IG Post Sparks Hope Amongst Fans

Big Boi fans are excited about the possibility of new music from the Outkast rapper following his latest Instagram post. The post, simply captioned "Day 1", saw Big Boi opening his iconic "Jedi Rap Sh-t" notebook in the studio. Furthermore, the rapper added the iconic Outkast track "Hootie Hoo" as the post's soundtrack.

Fans were absolutely here for the possibility for new Big Boi solo work or a new Outkast project. "Mannn I don’t care if Dre chips in with a flute or a triangle, I’m here for it 👽," one person said. "Get the fire extinguisher 🧯that Southernplayalistic Boi’ is back 🔥🔥🔥," exclaimed another. "@bigboi @andre3000 So what y'all are saying is your going to do a #SouthernPlayalisticCadillacMusic #30Year Anniversary concert performing the entire album at the #BuckheadTheatre or #TabernacleATL one-night only with commerative autographed album covers for attendees and I get VIP tickets because I guessed it right???" theorized a third.

Big Boi Tries To Control Freaked Out Owl During College Concert

However, back in November 2023, Big Boi was having to deal with a whole over variant of hootie hoo'ing. Big Boi was performing at Kennessaw State after the Owls had taken down Lincoln University of Oakland and did so with the school's mascot, Kenny the Owl, sitting on his arm. However, the bird immediately freaked out after Big Boi started performing and attempted to fly away. Furthermore, Kenny was tethered to his arm, leading the rapper to have to try and corral the bird as Kenny went berserk trying to escape. Eventually, Kenny's handler arrived on the scene to alleviate the Outkast member.

However, prior to the game, Big Boi had posted a video to his Instagram of him and Kenny chilling much more calmly. It's likely that the bird didn't like the sudden loud music and the rapper's attempts to dance to it during his concert.

