Latto Claps Back At Hater, Flexes Being A Multi-Millionaire

Latto has dealt with her fair share of hate since breaking through as a mainstream superstar in 2022. Though many women in rap experience similar hate and it isn't QUITE as bad as someone like Sexyy Red, she still gets a lot of flak. So it's no surprise that every once in a while she had to remind her fans who exactly she is and why she has her platform. Overnight she dropped the tweet "Who do y’all hoes be thinking y’all is lol" which has since racked up over 8k likes.

But it was a response to that original tweet that didn't sit right with Latto. A fan quote tweeted her original post and responded "The same b*tch you think you is lol." The rapper quote tweeted that song directly with a pretty lethal response saying "Well ima multi millionaire so." That wasn't even the final tweet she made on the matter either. Shortly afterward she hit the fan again with another tweet that said "Y’all monkey see monkey do ass hoes so corny I’m still put up still pretty still having my way and what u got? A hit tweet?" Check out a recap of the full interaction below.

Latto Beefs With Fan On Twitter

Like many rappers this year, Latto got in on capitalizing on the holiday season. She teamed up with Luh Tyler for a hip hop flip of a Christmas classic. The two released the hilarious "The Grinch" freestyle last month. That collaboration came just a few weeks after she may have had some shots aimed at her by another rapper.

That rapper is Nicki Minaj, who tried to start beef with multiple female rap contemporaries on her new album Pink Friday 2. That included Megan Thee Stallion, Izzy Azalea, and potentially even Latto too. Their issues are likely inherited from beef she had with Ice Spice earlier this year. What do you think of Latto's response to a fan trying to hate on her online? Let us know in the comment section below.

