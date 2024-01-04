Playboi Carti's New Song And Music Video Is Coming Soon

Carti has been dropping quite a bit of material in recent weeks.

Playboi Carti's new era is fully underway, but you wouldn't know it if you only listen to music through digital streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. His new singles have been dropping exclusively on YouTube but that hardly means they're throwaways. Earlier this week he shared a new song called "Backr00ms" which featured Travis Scott. The song racked up millions of views right away and even got a shoutout on Twitter from Ice Spice.

He's been dropping quite a bit of material recently and doesn't appear to be done any time soon. News is making its way around hip-hop sites online confirming that a new song called "RING THE ALARM" is on the way. Much like the other songs it's expected to be attached to a new video. Pictures from what looks like the music video shoot are spreading online alongside the news of the single's impending drop. It still hasn't officially been announced if all of these singles are building towards a new album, or when that album might drop.

Playboi Carti Continues Dropping New Music

Playboi Carti has been making waves online even outside of the series of new songs he's shared. He's found himself at the center of some new dating rumors after sharing come content online with Camila Cabello. That first started last month when he shared a picture of the two of them together in the studio. He doubled down earlier this week revealing he had been facetiming the pop star and former Fifth Harmony member.

While that's been going on he's also been dealing with drama surrounding his baby mama Iggy Azalea. After he shared a video of himself with their son during the holidays, Azalea clapped back. She called Carti an absent father, something she's accused him of numerous times publicly. Carti didn't respond directly to the allegation as he's largely avoided discussing them publicly. What do you think of yet another Playboi Carti song dropping soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

