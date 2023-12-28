Lil Wayne Reveals When He Discovered That Lyrics Were The Most Important Part Of Rap

Lil Wayne is a hip-hop legend for a variety of reasons. His delivery is iconic with his trademark mind-bending flows and nasally vocals. But he's no slouch on the lyrical front either. In fact, Wayne has a history of masterful lyricism that goes back as long as almost anybody. During a recent interview, he elaborated on the moment when he learned that he needed to up his lyrical game in order to make it in rap.

"They hear one person’s verse, they start talking about it in their regular day. That’s how I always used to look at things. You know, later on in the day they might [be like], ‘Hey, what he had said earlier?’ And then it had revealed itself in real life, whatever he said or she said earlier done come out in life," he explained at the beginning of the clip. But he goes on to conclude with the lesson that the whole experience taught him about lyricism. Check out the full clip of the interview below.

Lil Wayne On Lyricism In Rap

Wayne is also a notorious sports fan and he's been talking a lot of basketball recently. In one interview that came in the form of the rapper comparing himself to one of the best players in the NBA. When talking about basketball stars and their equivalent rap talent Wayne said that he's closest to LeBron James in terms of rappers.

He's also been commenting on matters of the league itself. He asked fans to calm down some of their hot takes about Draymond Green needing help following his recent indefinite suspension. He also claimed that the troubled, but extremely talented Ja Morant could be the face of the league going forward. The comments sparked plenty of interest from fans as Morant spent the bulk of the early season suspended for various offenses in the past year. What do you think of Lil Wayne's observation that lyrics are more important than delivery in rap? Let us know if you agree with him in the comment section below.

