Lil Wayne Claims That He's The LeBron James Of Rap

For decades now people have been claiming to be the "Michael Jordan" of things. It was easy shorthand to indicate that you were the absolute best of the best. But now as the basketball GOAT debate has raged between Jordan and Lebron for years, the phrase may be shifting. During a recent interview when Lil Wayne needed to explain that he thought he was the GOAT of rap music, he chose something different.

"I would say that I'm like Lebron," Wayne says in the interview. He explains the similarities they have like being an early phenom that started young and has been consistently keeping pace ever since. In the comments of a repost of the interview fans seem to be with him. "Im not mad at it. He's supposed to say that," one of the top comments reads. "I see no lies told," and "Wayne is the greatest lyricist," two other comments also agree. Check out his full interview statement below.

Lil Wayne Evokes LeBron James Comparison

Lil Wayne is no stranger to writing lines about basketball players. He's also no stranger to commenting on the most recent matters going on in the NBA. During an appearance on Undisputed over the weekend he weighed in on league matters. He made two statements that caught plenty of attention from fans. The first was when he identified Ja Morant, a notoriously troubled young superstar, as the face of the league going forward.

The other controversial comment he made was about Draymond Green. The Warriors guard was suspended indefinitely following his third ejection of the season so far. Many online called for somebody to help Green sort out his anger issues, but Wayne wanted fans to back off on that. He implored those who don't know the full story to refrain from commenting that he needs help. What do you think of Lil Wayne comparing himself to LeBron James? Do you agree that he's the LeBron of rap music? Let us know in the comment section below.

