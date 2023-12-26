Chris Brown Posts Childhood Photo Of Old Haircut, Fans Have A Field Day With It

Chris Brown has been dealing with quite a bit of ridicule in 2023. The singer and rapper was getting into it with a former collaborator, Tinashe. That all started because she made comments about the longtime artist, saying she felt forced to release her music with the Virginia native. Chris responded by saying, "NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die.... EVERYBODY DEAD." Tinashe then clapped back with liking a tweet from a fan insinuating Breezy was in his feelings.

"I got a good feeling you rejected Chris and he's still butthurt over it! That would explain his hostility and weird obsession with you lol." Things did not stop there though. He was also receiving backlash from people after dancing to Kanye West's "Vultures" with the creator People claimed he was also for spreading Jewish hate. However, this latest criticism is more playful than anything else.

Chris Brown Tries To Play It Off

Chris shared a hilarious photo of him with long wavy hair. According to the Instagram caption, his father dug it up. "MY DAD SHOWED ME THIS AND I ALMOST PASSED OUT LAUGHING 🥴 THIS IS BEFORE THE CSIZZLE DAYS… comment your best R&B singer name in comments 😂" Fans had a field day with this post. One goes, "that s*** was funny ash 😭😭😭 aunty breezy fr." Another chimes in, "His hair was LAID! He has that perm box with Kelly Rowland on it 😂😂😂"

