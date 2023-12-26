Rappin 4-Tay Reveals He’s Been Discharged From The Hospital & Is Recuperating

Rappin 4-Tay says that he’s out of the hospital after suffering a medical scare prior to Christmas. While he didn’t go into details about what was ailing him, the 55-year-old rapper asked for fans’ prayers in a concerning post on Twitter, last week. When HipHopDX covered the situation on Instagram, 4-Tay took the comments section to reveal that he was doing much better already.

“THANK YOU FAM. I AM AT HOME NOW RECOOPERATING. BEEN OUT OF SF GENERAL HOSPITAL FOR A FEW DAYS NOW, RECOOPERATING AS BEST I CAN,” he wrote. “KEEP PRAYING FOR ME AND LOVE THE ONES YOU GOT.” The original post had read: “I NEED ALL MY LOYAL ONES TO SEND A PRAYERS. I BEEN IN THE HOSPITAL FOR DAYS NOW HOPE YOU ALL HAVE A WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS 4-TAY!!!”

Rappin 4-Tay Attends Soul Train Music Awards

Rapper Rappin' 4-Tay (Anthony H. Forté) and Fly poses for photos outside the media room during the 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 13, 1995. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in the comments section as well. One wrote: “Prayers to 4 Tay he let me got onstage with him and do back up vocals that was my first time on stage.. prayers get well.” Others left behind prayer hands emojis and other kind remarks. In response to his original post on Twitter, another user wrote: “Whenever you call me, I'll be there, whenever you want me, I'll be there, whenever you need me, I'll be there, I'll be around!!!”

Rappin 4-Tay Calls On Fans For Prayers Amid Health Scare

